Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,641,000 after purchasing an additional 752,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 91,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.70. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

