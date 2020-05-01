Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

FRT traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.81. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

