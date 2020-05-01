Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. 102,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.