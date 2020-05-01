Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 54,000 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in BP by 42.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 47,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in BP by 43.2% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in BP by 89.1% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in BP by 10.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BP by 160.3% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BP traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. 9,903,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,651,754. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 248.10 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

