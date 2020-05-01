Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $3,889,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 157,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. 56,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $505,377.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

