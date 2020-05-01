Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 278,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

