Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of IPG Photonics worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 50,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Torray LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $9.45 on Friday, hitting $119.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $132.87. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.75.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

