Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Lennar by 3.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 99,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 95,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $48.94. 240,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,978. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

