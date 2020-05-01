Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,575 shares of company stock worth $11,530,853. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. 667,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,103,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

