Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 25.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 170,154 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

NUE traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,434. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

