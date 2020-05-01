Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $4.41 on Friday, reaching $99.88. 65,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,724. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

