Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,293,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.68. 107,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average is $181.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.