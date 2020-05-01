Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises about 2.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $218,399,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $145.86. 76,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,717. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.68. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.