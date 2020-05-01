Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE HIW traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. 30,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

