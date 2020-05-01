Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.39.

PKG stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. 38,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,813. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 61.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.