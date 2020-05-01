Palladium Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.