Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.8% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,731. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average is $214.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.31.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.