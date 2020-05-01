Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

PAF stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 13.53 ($0.18). The company had a trading volume of 634,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.75, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $260.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.47. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19).

In related news, insider Cobus Loots bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.