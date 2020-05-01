Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,211 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.90. 66,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,397. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

