Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Increased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Paychex worth $23,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $266,992,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 425,338 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,854,000 after acquiring an additional 274,109 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.60. 2,162,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,906. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

