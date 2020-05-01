Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 9.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $119.59. 282,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,065,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.01. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

