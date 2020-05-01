PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PCIP stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 44.50 ($0.59). The company had a trading volume of 107,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,837. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. PCI- PAL has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.62). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.55.

Get PCI- PAL alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £5,600 ($7,366.48). Also, insider William Good bought 25,000 shares of PCI- PAL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,812.15).

About PCI- PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PCI- PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI- PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.