Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Research Coverage Started at FinnCap

Investment analysts at FinnCap started coverage on shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “corporate” rating on the stock.

PEB stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 11.25 ($0.15). 248,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and a PE ratio of 10.23. Pebble Beach Systems Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.69 ($0.14). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.36.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, a software and technology company, develops and supplies automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management and playout solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise level automation platform for multi-channel delivery applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a software-defined virtualized IP channel solution; Dolphin, a Software-defined integrated channel in a flexible automation environment; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box for various channel types.

