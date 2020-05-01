Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic Acquires 5,130 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,690.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,564.60.

Finning International stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,384. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.59 and a 52 week high of C$25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94.

FTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Finning International from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.28.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

