Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BWY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($71.95) to GBX 3,080 ($40.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,190 ($41.96) price target (down from GBX 4,620 ($60.77)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,890 ($64.33) to GBX 2,740 ($36.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,572.27 ($46.99).

BWY traded up GBX 57 ($0.75) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,720 ($35.78). 188,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,365.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,349.70.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellway will post 45238.9997884 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,687 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, with a total value of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19). Also, insider Denise Jagger bought 986 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

