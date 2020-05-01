Peercoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66,782.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002905 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $66,782.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,862.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.39 or 0.02904271 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000483 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00639082 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011871 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,183,230 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, HitBTC, WEX, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

