Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases 5,103 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

