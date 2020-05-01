Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 922,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

