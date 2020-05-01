Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

NYSE PNR traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 922,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

