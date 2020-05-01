Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $926,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,622,370. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Penumbra by 133.5% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 127,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.06. 7,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,305. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $194.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 131.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

