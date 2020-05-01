Peony Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,460.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Peony has a total market capitalization of $64,386.56 and $3,460.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,000,462 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,634 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

