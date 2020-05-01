PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,242. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.22. The company has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.