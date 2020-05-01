Petix & Botte Co Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.16. 445,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,154. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

