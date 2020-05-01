PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Given Media Sentiment Score of 1.80

Media headlines about PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PetroNeft Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PetroNeft Resources stock opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. PetroNeft Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

