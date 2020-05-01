PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,381,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.65. 2,332,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

