PFG Advisors Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Msci were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Msci by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,529,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,550,000 after buying an additional 49,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $215,726,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $9.62 on Friday, reaching $317.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,914. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 381.88% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

