PFG Advisors Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877,982. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

