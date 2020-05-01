PFG Advisors Has $3.62 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

SCHD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 66,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.