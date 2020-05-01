PFG Advisors Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.4% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,551. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79.

