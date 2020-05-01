PFG Advisors Purchases 720 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Shares of COST traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day moving average of $301.41. The company has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.