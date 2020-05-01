Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

