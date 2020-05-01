Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. 4,404,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,642,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

