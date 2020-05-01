Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.36. 27,933,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,542,471. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

