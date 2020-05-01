Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,836 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $74.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

