Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $471,545.13 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056591 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00940818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00032142 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00283118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00160532 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,334,825 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

