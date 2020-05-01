Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 65.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

