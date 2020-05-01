Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

STL traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 770,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,231. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.72. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after buying an additional 139,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

