Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.82. 292,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 204,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,258,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

