Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.30.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $521.52. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $574.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares in the company, valued at $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,525 shares of company stock worth $18,737,898. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

