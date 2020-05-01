Piper Sandler Weighs in on Banner Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Banner by 2,257.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

